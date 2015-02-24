© designersart dreamstime.com Analysis | February 24, 2015
India LED market to grow at more than 30% until 2020
India's LED lighting market is currently at a nascent stage. Though the LED market is already growing at a robust pace over the last 2-3 years, the country offers huge growth potential, especially over the next 5-10 years.
Increasing adoption of LED lighting is being witnessed across commercial and residential sectors, government projects, upcoming smart building projects, and other projects. According to a report by TechSci Research, the country's LED lighting market is projected to register a growth of over 32% during 2015-20.
Key factors that are expected to boost the market include declining LED prices coupled with favourable government initiatives to provide LED lights at subsidized cost and LED installation projects for streetlights. In addition, growing awareness among consumers on account of awareness programs by manufacturers and regulatory bodies is expected to play a vital role in shaping the country's LED market over the next five years.
"With manufacturing cost witnessing a decline every year and various government initiatives backing LED adoption, the LED lighting market in country is anticipated to grow robustly through 2020. Moreover, rising consumer awareness about cost-effectiveness and eco-friendliness of LED lights would continue to drive volume sales from the residential and well as commercial sectors." said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based management consulting firm.
Key factors that are expected to boost the market include declining LED prices coupled with favourable government initiatives to provide LED lights at subsidized cost and LED installation projects for streetlights. In addition, growing awareness among consumers on account of awareness programs by manufacturers and regulatory bodies is expected to play a vital role in shaping the country's LED market over the next five years.
"With manufacturing cost witnessing a decline every year and various government initiatives backing LED adoption, the LED lighting market in country is anticipated to grow robustly through 2020. Moreover, rising consumer awareness about cost-effectiveness and eco-friendliness of LED lights would continue to drive volume sales from the residential and well as commercial sectors." said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based management consulting firm.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments