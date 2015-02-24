© designersart dreamstime.com

India LED market to grow at more than 30% until 2020

India's LED lighting market is currently at a nascent stage. Though the LED market is already growing at a robust pace over the last 2-3 years, the country offers huge growth potential, especially over the next 5-10 years.

Increasing adoption of LED lighting is being witnessed across commercial and residential sectors, government projects, upcoming smart building projects, and other projects. According to a report by TechSci Research, the country's LED lighting market is projected to register a growth of over 32% during 2015-20.



Key factors that are expected to boost the market include declining LED prices coupled with favourable government initiatives to provide LED lights at subsidized cost and LED installation projects for streetlights. In addition, growing awareness among consumers on account of awareness programs by manufacturers and regulatory bodies is expected to play a vital role in shaping the country's LED market over the next five years.



"With manufacturing cost witnessing a decline every year and various government initiatives backing LED adoption, the LED lighting market in country is anticipated to grow robustly through 2020. Moreover, rising consumer awareness about cost-effectiveness and eco-friendliness of LED lights would continue to drive volume sales from the residential and well as commercial sectors." said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based management consulting firm.