Paragon takes over SphereDesign

Paragon AG has taken over a 100 percent stake in SphereDesign GmbH, Bexbach near Saarbrücken in Germany, as of January 1, 2015.

SphereDesign is a development service provider and system supplier to the automotive industry. Furthermore, Markus Barth – one of SphereDesign’s managing directors – has been appointed as the new director of the Cockpit segment at paragon AG.



Comments Klaus Dieter Frers, Chairman of the Managing Board of paragon AG: “We have known SphereDesign for years now and already worked closely together in earlier times, a factor that should considerably speed up the integration process. In the past two years, SphereDesign has made another significant leap forward and won major orders. With this takeover, we will be acquiring first-class development expertise and further development capacities for our company. While overseas customers are relying above all on analog display elements, the trend among European premium manufacturers in particular is clearly headed towards digital displays. SphereDesign will significantly boost our technological capabilities in precisely this area and thus substantially enhance our competitive position.”



Comments Markus Barth, Managing Director of SphereDesign GmbH: “Our longstanding strengths are to be found above all in the development field. paragon AG in turn has an extremely strong position in its production activities. Joining forces will enable us to have an even stronger market presence in future. Our customers will benefit from the best of both paragon’s and SphereDesign’s worlds. I am very much looking forward to working together.”



Alongside Markus Barth, other former managing directors and shareholders of SphereDesign will also take on new roles. Arne Wohlfart will be expanding the Bexbach location as a further central development site for control and display elements in addition to paragon’s location in Nuremberg. Peter Stief will also assume key tasks, including managing paragon’s international plants.