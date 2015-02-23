© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Rosebank Engineering Australia to take the RUAG name

As of 24 February 2015 Rosebank Engineering Australia, will be conducting business as RUAG Australia Pty Ltd.

Rosebank Engineering Australia is a provider of MRO services (maintenance, repair and overhaul) for military aircraft in Australia.



In 2012 the Swiss technology group RUAG acquired Rosebank Engineering to increase its market share and expanded its presence in the Australasian market.



The rebranding will have no effect on the company’s legal status nor will it affect any contracts, orders and agreements currently in place.