PartnerTech signs framework agreement with Toyota

PartnerTech and Toyota Material Handling Europe have signed a framework agreement covering production of electronics and electromechanical modules for forklifts.

The agreement is an expansion of the existing cooperation between PartnerTech and Toyota Material Handling in Sweden to cover Toyota Material Handling across Europe. The agreement includes product development, prototyping, production and aftermarket services and involves PartnerTech’s units in Åtvidaberg, Malmö in Sweden and Sieradz, Poland. The initial value is estimated at approximately SEK 30 million (or EUR 3.14) in the first quarter of 2015, including existing business.



"The agreement with Toyota Material Handling Europe further increases the cooperation between our companies on a long-term basis. It also proves that our ability to support our customers with a complete range of services throughout the entire product lifecycle is extremely attractive.” says Leif Thorwaldsson, President and CEO of PartnerTech AB.



“With this Framework Agreement, Toyota Material Handling Europe and PartnerTech takes the next important step in its already long term relation. The new alignment of business terms on a European level is also fully in line with the overall sourcing strategy of Toyota Material Handling Europe and opens the doors for further business growth,” says Magnus G Andersson, Purchasing Director TMHE WH Supply.