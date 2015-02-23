© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

Stadium Power appoint Managing Director

Stadium Power has appointed Gary Howse to the role of Managing Director, Global Power. The appointment builds on recent positive developments in Stadium’s power products business.

Based primarily at the Stadium Power facilities in Diss and Norwich, Norfolk, Gary will be responsible for managing the global power business with facilities in the UK and China.



Charlie Peppiatt, CEO of Stadium Group, comments, “I am delighted to welcome Gary to Stadium Group plc . He joins us with a proven track record of business turnaround and significant experience in the global electronics industry working in operational, commercial and general management roles. His previous senior positions include UK Managing Director at PartnerTech AB, Managing Director at Hansatech Ltd, Commercial Director at Ultra Electronics CEMS and Director of Sales Europe at Jabil Inc.”