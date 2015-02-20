© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Exova Metech to take over German calibration operation

Exova Metech has agreed to an outsourcing deal with Sartorius-Werkzeuge, a provider of precision tool support services and part of the Würth Group, to become its preferred supplier of calibration services.

Exova Metech will now take over Sartorius-Werkzeuge's in-house calibration operation in Ratingen, Düsseldorf, and will undertake the transfer of technology assets and six personnel as part of the long term agreement.



Hans Åberg, managing director of Exova Metech, said: "Our deal with Sartorius-Werkzeuge underlines our position as one of the leading providers of technically demanding calibration services to German industry. This move extends our ability to support customers in new and existing markets and confirms our ambitions to extend the reach of our company through strategic acquisitions and alliances."



Hans Plattes, managing director at Sartorius-Werkzeuge commented: "Operating in the precision tool market our customers demand the highest standards of calibration services and our deal with Exova Metech secures the best partner for them. We will now be able to offer Exova Metech's services to new and existing customers, confident they will receive the highest standards of technical service."