Three year contract signed between AQ and Bombardier

A three year contract has been signed between AQ Electric in China and Bombardier CPC propulsion for the deliveries of transformers, inductors for 13 Metro Lines. The total value of the contract is CNY 100 million (pr EUR 14.1 million).

Currently AQ is supplying transformers and inductors to a majority of the metro projects that are in progress in China including Shanghai Line 12, Beijing Line 14, Nanjing Line 3, Harbin Line 1 and Chongqing Line 5.



This confirms AQ’s desire to remain the number one supplier of transformers and inductors to Bombardier and to the metro industry in China, the company writes in a press release.