© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 19, 2015
Delphi to sell thermal business to Mahle
Delphi Automotive has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its thermal business to Mahle GmbH for cash consideration of approximately USD 727 million.
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2015, subject to regulatory approvals. Proceeds from the transaction will be used to fund growth initiatives, including acquisitions and share repurchases.
Delphi and Mahle also signed a separate letter of intent to sell Delphi’s stake in Shanghai Delphi Automotive Air-Conditioning System Co., Ltd. Proceeds from this transaction will be in addition to the USD 727 million paid for the wholly-owned operations.
“This agreement represents a great outcome for both Delphi and our Thermal division,” said Rodney O’Neal, Delphi’s chief executive officer and president. “The transaction positions Delphi with a more focused high-growth product portfolio that addresses the trends of safe, green and connected. The acquisition of the business by Mahle, a leading global supplier of thermal systems, ensures continued industry-leading service to our customers and stability for our employees.”
Delphi’s Thermal division had 2014 revenues of USD 1.6 billion, with approximately 6'700 employees and 13 plants globally. The results of operations of the Thermal division business will be reported as discontinued operations beginning in the first quarter of 2015.
“The acquisition of Delphi’s Thermal division enhances our good position in the thermal market,” said Prof. Heinz K. Junker, Mahle chairman of the Management Board and chief executive officer. “The transaction extends our production footprint in Europe, North America, and Asia and further strengthens our product range and systems competence—particularly with air conditioning compressors. This step represents the continued strategic progression for Mahle.”
Delphi and Mahle also signed a separate letter of intent to sell Delphi’s stake in Shanghai Delphi Automotive Air-Conditioning System Co., Ltd. Proceeds from this transaction will be in addition to the USD 727 million paid for the wholly-owned operations.
“This agreement represents a great outcome for both Delphi and our Thermal division,” said Rodney O’Neal, Delphi’s chief executive officer and president. “The transaction positions Delphi with a more focused high-growth product portfolio that addresses the trends of safe, green and connected. The acquisition of the business by Mahle, a leading global supplier of thermal systems, ensures continued industry-leading service to our customers and stability for our employees.”
Delphi’s Thermal division had 2014 revenues of USD 1.6 billion, with approximately 6'700 employees and 13 plants globally. The results of operations of the Thermal division business will be reported as discontinued operations beginning in the first quarter of 2015.
“The acquisition of Delphi’s Thermal division enhances our good position in the thermal market,” said Prof. Heinz K. Junker, Mahle chairman of the Management Board and chief executive officer. “The transaction extends our production footprint in Europe, North America, and Asia and further strengthens our product range and systems competence—particularly with air conditioning compressors. This step represents the continued strategic progression for Mahle.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments