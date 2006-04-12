LED market bigger than<br>the DRAM market within ten years

The market for LEDs will be bigger than the DRAM market within ten years, says Zetex CEO Hans Rohrer.

Zetex´s CEO Hans Rohrer told ElectronicsWeekly that he expect the LED market to grow bigger than the market for DRAM´s. One of the main drivers in that development is the energy saving factor with the LED compared to the traditional light bulb.



"Twenty per cent of the world's energy gets wasted by inefficient light creation," Rohrer told Electronics Weekly.



"If the world moved to LED this wastage could go down to five, six or seven per cent", he added.