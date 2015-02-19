© adam121 dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 19, 2015
Videoton ended 2014 with a new record
The Hungarian EMS provider Videoton increased its cumulative revenues with 17 percent in 2014,
The company's consolidated revenues exceeded HUF 130 billion (or EUR 425.492 million). The company experienced growth in each segment of the company electronic manufacturing, assembly, mechanical part production, services.
Looking at Videoton's main markets, the ratio of the automotive industry has increased even further, last year it exceeded 40 percent making it the most important industrial branch. The industrial electronics sector follows on second place with a share of about 30 percent. Next in line was production of small household appliances, with a share of 19 percent, in which beauty care products had a significant part.
Videoton's own capital is approaching HUF 84 billion (or EUR 274.9 million). The company reinvests a substantial part of its turnover as part of its technological development programme, which the company initiated in 2008. Last year the company HUF 5.5 billion (or EUR 18 million) on technology investments.
The company also increased its employee numbers with almost 1'300 people since last year. In 2015 Videoton group is aiming to continue its advancements and developments and targets reach another 3-5 percent increase in revenue.
Looking at Videoton's main markets, the ratio of the automotive industry has increased even further, last year it exceeded 40 percent making it the most important industrial branch. The industrial electronics sector follows on second place with a share of about 30 percent. Next in line was production of small household appliances, with a share of 19 percent, in which beauty care products had a significant part.
Videoton's own capital is approaching HUF 84 billion (or EUR 274.9 million). The company reinvests a substantial part of its turnover as part of its technological development programme, which the company initiated in 2008. Last year the company HUF 5.5 billion (or EUR 18 million) on technology investments.
The company also increased its employee numbers with almost 1'300 people since last year. In 2015 Videoton group is aiming to continue its advancements and developments and targets reach another 3-5 percent increase in revenue.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments