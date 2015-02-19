© adam121 dreamstime.com

Videoton ended 2014 with a new record

The Hungarian EMS provider Videoton increased its cumulative revenues with 17 percent in 2014,

The company's consolidated revenues exceeded HUF 130 billion (or EUR 425.492 million). The company experienced growth in each segment of the company electronic manufacturing, assembly, mechanical part production, services.



Looking at Videoton's main markets, the ratio of the automotive industry has increased even further, last year it exceeded 40 percent making it the most important industrial branch. The industrial electronics sector follows on second place with a share of about 30 percent. Next in line was production of small household appliances, with a share of 19 percent, in which beauty care products had a significant part.



Videoton's own capital is approaching HUF 84 billion (or EUR 274.9 million). The company reinvests a substantial part of its turnover as part of its technological development programme, which the company initiated in 2008. Last year the company HUF 5.5 billion (or EUR 18 million) on technology investments.



The company also increased its employee numbers with almost 1'300 people since last year. In 2015 Videoton group is aiming to continue its advancements and developments and targets reach another 3-5 percent increase in revenue.