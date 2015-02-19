© vladimir majkic dreamstime.com

PCB market: sales growth in December 2014

The December sales figures for German PCB manufacturers showed an increase of 8.2 percent compared to December 2013, writes the ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.

The annual turnover also increased - by 3.5 percent compared to 2013. There were no obvious differences when it comes to company size and increase in turnover.



Order intake for December decreased 7.2 percent YoY. However, order intake for the full year increased by 4.1 percent. Larger companies benefited from long-term agreements; small to medium-sized companies reported an overall decrease in order intake for 2014.



The book-to-bill ratio reached a value of 0.99 in December.



The number of employees decreased sequentially; although only slightly. Compared to December 2013, the number of employees increased 3.4 percent.