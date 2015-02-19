© otnaydur dreamstime.com

ST and Flextronics develop plug-in charger platform

STMicroelectronics has partnered with Flextronics to jointly develop a plug-in charging platform based on an ST multi-mode power-management controller mobile devices.

With more than 2.4 billion portable/mobile phones, tablets, and computers expected to have been sold in 2014, power consumption from chargers left plugged into the wall could be 300 MW1 or an annual waste of more than 2.5 billion kWh. The ST/Flextronics solution could cut that wasted power to zero, saving more than 200 million gallons of oil2 in one year.



The platform, built on the STCH01 controller, aimed for compact high-power-density smartphone/tablet adapters. ST’s controller aims to reduce production costs using an architecture that minimizes transformer size and the number of external components required.



“We're happy to have partnered with the ST team in jointly developing this revolutionary charger platform with zero no-load power consumption,” said Nate Vince, president of Flextronics Power. “Flextronics is focused on driving innovation and delivering high-quality and energy efficient power for our customers as they compete in a highly dynamic market.”



“The STCH01-based solution brings unprecedented efficiency and lowers standby power to a whole different level, demonstrating the combination of Flextronics’ innovative architecture ideas and ST’s undisputed leadership in power-semiconductor technology,” said Matteo Lo Presti, Group Vice President and General Manager, Industrial and Power Conversion Division, STMicroelectronics. “This collaboration highlights ST’s ability to work closely with partners to solve important problems and, with the new plug-in charging platform, to develop products perfectly in line with our strategic growth driver in Energy Conservation and Smart Power.”