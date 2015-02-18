Raspberry Pi - the biggest selling UK computer manufacturer

© raspberry pi

It's official, the Raspberry Pi – the tiny credit card sized computer – has become the best selling British computer, ever.

The Pi – which is manufactured in Wales – has been sold all over since 2012 and has just hit the 5 million units sold mark. Making it the best selling British computer, knocking down the Sinclair ZX Spectrum from the throne, according to a report in the Guardian.Well, the Sinclair ZX Spectrum has held the top spot since the 1980's now and it was time for a change, and so came the Raspberry Pi.Yesterday the company received some figures which confirmed something which they had suspected for a few weeks: The company has sold over five million Raspberry Pis."The Pi has gone from absolutely nothing just under three years ago, to becoming the fastest-selling British computer," the company writes in a blog post.But they're still modest and confess that the Pi still have Sir Alan Sugar to beat on total sales numbers – if you include the PCW word processor in the figures, Amstrad sold 8 million computers between 1984 and 1997.)