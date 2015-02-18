© mopic _dreamstime.com General | February 18, 2015
An iCar – really Apple?
I get the fact that companies want to spread out and cover as much ground as possible; but really Apple … cars, really?
It's not the first time we hear about Apple and cars; even before they went into mobile the company was considering venturing into the automotive industry. Back in 2007 (the release year for the first generation iPhone) reports about a potential Apple/Volkswagen collaboration were flying wild.
The American tech-giant is – once again? – looking to grow beyond mobile devices and venture into the automotive industry in its attempt to make a self-driving electric car. The company is reportedly talking to experts at unnamed car-manufacturers and automotive suppliers, according to a report in Reuters citing a senior auto industry source.
I'm not against the idea of Apple trying to make its way into the future with self-driving cars, I'm just not sure about an iCar (all I can see is a white bubble with a tinted black glass roof with as much durability as an iPhone – oh God.) And as long as it doesn't drive like Siri.
The company is currently exploring how to make an entire vehicle, not just some components or designing software for it. The source told Reuters that the Apple doesn't seem to want a lot of help from carmakers.
I guess we'll see if the company actually releases an electric car or a more evolved autonomous vehicle, or if this – like many other stories surrounding Apple – is just a rumour.
But several seem to think there's some truth to this. The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple has set up a secret lab – now this is starting to sound like a James Bond movie – focusing on the development of an electric car, which of course the internet has dubbed “The iCar”. Reportedly, the lab was operational late last year, just after the revealing of the upcoming iPhones.
If the iPhone maker actually is making a car – and succeeds – it would change the company, a lot. It would include an entirely new division hungry for dollars in both manufacturing cost and research. How that would affect the other parts of the company, only time will tell, if this in fact happens.
The American tech-giant is – once again? – looking to grow beyond mobile devices and venture into the automotive industry in its attempt to make a self-driving electric car. The company is reportedly talking to experts at unnamed car-manufacturers and automotive suppliers, according to a report in Reuters citing a senior auto industry source.
I'm not against the idea of Apple trying to make its way into the future with self-driving cars, I'm just not sure about an iCar (all I can see is a white bubble with a tinted black glass roof with as much durability as an iPhone – oh God.) And as long as it doesn't drive like Siri.
The company is currently exploring how to make an entire vehicle, not just some components or designing software for it. The source told Reuters that the Apple doesn't seem to want a lot of help from carmakers.
I guess we'll see if the company actually releases an electric car or a more evolved autonomous vehicle, or if this – like many other stories surrounding Apple – is just a rumour.
But several seem to think there's some truth to this. The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple has set up a secret lab – now this is starting to sound like a James Bond movie – focusing on the development of an electric car, which of course the internet has dubbed “The iCar”. Reportedly, the lab was operational late last year, just after the revealing of the upcoming iPhones.
If the iPhone maker actually is making a car – and succeeds – it would change the company, a lot. It would include an entirely new division hungry for dollars in both manufacturing cost and research. How that would affect the other parts of the company, only time will tell, if this in fact happens.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments