© vladek dreamstime.com

Mycronic receives order for two FPS mask writers

Mycronic AB has received order for two FPS mask writers from an existing customer in Asia. Delivery is scheduled during the second half of 2016 at the latest.

Mycronic offers mask writers for manufacturing of photomasks within different fields of application. These areas are display manufacturing (for TV, smart phones and tablets among other things) and applications within the multi purpose market. The multi purpose market is a broad segment comprising many different application areas, including touch screen photomasks and electronic packaging.



“Mycronic´s FPS is well positioned for applications within this segment for less critical photomasks. The customer has chosen our standard model as it fulfills the need for stability and reliability. This choice will provide the customer cost efficient photomask manufacturing as well as a robust aftermarket offering for many years”, says Magnus Råberg, Senior VP and General Manager Pattern Generators of Mycronic AB.