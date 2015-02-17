© dr911 dreamstime.com

Foxconn closes Chennai plant

The back and forth battle between Foxconn and its employees surrounding the suspension of operations of the company's activities in Chennai, India, has come to an end.

Negotiations has been going on for weeks, we've seen everything from hunger strikes and protests and all in between during this time. However, Foxconn has now come to the conclusion to close the facility, according to a report in The Times Of India.



The company suspended its operations at the Chennai plant back in December 2014 following the exit of its main customer in the region, Nokia.



Back when the company suspended production, Foxconn issued a notice to the 1'306 employees employees where they were offered Voluntary Retirement Scheme or severance package.