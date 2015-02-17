© 3quarks dreamstime.com

Mentor Graphics signs Agreement with CADD Edge

Mentor Graphics Corporation signed an agreement with CADD Edge, Inc. for the distribution of Mentor Graphics electronic systems design products to customers in the eastern USA.

This agreement marks a departure from CADD Edge’s three-year relationship with Altium, also a manufacturer of printed circuit board design software.



“We see a definite trend in the industry where companies are developing more complex and higher-performing electronic products,” states Matt Fawcett, manager of New Technology and Innovation at CADD Edge. “With Mentor’s full family of PCB design, signal and power integrity, and CFD thermal analysis products we will now be able to meet the needs of the entire industry including the most advanced. We are very excited about this change in our offerings.”



“CADD Edge is a welcome addition to our extensive network of worldwide distributors,” states Ulrich Bruder, global distribution manager, Focus Products Organization of Mentor Graphics. “We understand that for advanced product design, the gap between electrical and mechanical design is becoming non-existent and CADD Edge’s product offerings and expertise will provide customers with products they require to design these advanced products more efficiently.”