NI acquires Cobham product line

Under the terms of the agreement, NI acquires the existing Cobham PXI modular instruments hardware product line and becomes Cobham’s primary provider of PXI technology.

The acquired PXI modular instruments will be manufactured by NI and supplied exclusively to Cobham for sale through the Cobham Wireless business unit’s direct sales channels and brand.



With the agreement, Cobham Wireless will become the NI Global Preferred Partner for Cellular and Connectivity Applications, part of the NI Alliance Partner Network.



“We are excited to partner with Cobham,” said Pete Zogas, senior vice president of Segments and Services at NI. “As wireless industry leaders, they have the resources necessary to provide solutions and services on a global scale. Our customers will benefit greatly from the combination of the NI platform and Cobham’s unique domain-specific expertise within the cellular and connectivity application space.”



Ian Langley, senior vice president and general manager of the Cobham Wireless Business Unit, said, “With increased test complexity and faster design cycles, we chose to build our RF and wireless test systems based on NI’s industry-leading PXI modular instrumentation technology. The combination of LabVIEW FPGA and the NI vector signal transceiver enables us to deliver products and solutions to our customers with optimum performance and the lowest cost of test.”