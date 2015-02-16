© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Kongsberg to deliver Protector RWS for UK SCOUT Programme

Kongsberg has signed the production contract with General Dynamics UK, for the delivery of Protector Remote weapon systems for the SCOUT Specialist Vehicle Programme, valued at GBP 61 million.

"It is fantastic to see the efforts and teamwork that developed between Kongsberg and the General Dynamics UK team during the initial phase of the programme moving forward into the serial production phase. We have delivered systems to the British Forces for several years and we are very proud to be able to continue doing so as part of such an important programme in the UK", says Mr. Espen Henriksen, President of Kongsberg Protech Systems.



The Protector system will be available on all SCOUT SV platform variants and can replace the Primary Sight on the SCOUT Reconnaissance variant. The Protector Systems will be integrated into the advanced electronic architecture inside each platform. The systems will be produced in Kongsberg, Norway and deliveries will commence in the fall of 2016.



The Protector Remote Weapon Station is designed for small and medium caliber weapons and can be installed on any type of platform; it is a fully stabilized, combat proven system qualified for global operations. The Protector protects military troops by allowing the vehicle's weapons to be operated from a protected position inside the vehicle.



As of 2014, the Protector system has been chosen by 17 nations and Kongsberg continues to be the world’s leading provider of Remote Weapon Stations.