Jotron signs frame agreement with grupoarbulu

Jotron AS, a manufacturer of communication systems for land, sea and air safety, has signed a frame agreement with Spanish group grupoarbulu.

grupoarbulu is comprised of specialists within the fields of marine electronics, satellite communication and IT on board. Jotron is now the preferred supplier of EPIRBS, SART, handheld GMDSS VHF, AIS and Phontech internal communication systems to grupoarbulu. The agreement also includes full product service and support.



“Jotron leads the way in global maritime safety technology and our customer portfolio is constantly growing in all parts of the world. This reflects a successful market strategy and the best choice of partners,” says Rolf Andreas Wallin, Director Sales and Marketing Jotron. ”We are delighted to sign this frame agreement with partner grupoarbulu. The agreement will be of huge benefit to our global customers.”



“Throughout our group of companies, we are committed to offering our clients the best solutions tailored to their specific needs,” says Iñaki Arbulu, CEO & MD grupoarbulu. “Jotron products and systems are associated with high quality and top performance and represent state of the art products within these market segments. We are certain that the new agreement will result in a fruitful business relationship.”