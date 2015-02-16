© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Rogers Corporation completes acquisition of Arlon

Rogers Corporation has closed on the transaction to acquire Arlon, LLC, from Handy & Harman Ltd. previously announced in December 2014, for approximately USD 157 million.

Arlon is a producer of high frequency circuit materials and engineered silicones that are a complementary fit with Rogers’ Printed Circuit Materials and High Performance Foams business segments.



Bruce D. Hoechner, President and CEO commented: “We are very pleased to formally welcome Arlon’s employees to the Rogers team. This acquisition provides Rogers with unique growth and diversification opportunities for two of our strategic businesses and aligns well with both our long-term strategy to grow through selective acquisitions, as well as through organic growth. We are excited to begin our work with Arlon’s team to expand our solutions and better serve our customers around the world.”



Revenue and operating income for the Arlon segment of Handy & Harman Ltd. were USD 100.4 million and USD 16.7 million, respectively, for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2014. Rogers expects the transaction to be accretive to operating income in 2015, excluding the impact of purchase accounting and transaction costs.