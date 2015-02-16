© bernardo varela dreamstime.com

MTT to sell and service Pulsonix in Scandinavia

Westdev Ltd. – the PCB EDA company and owner of Pulsonix, has appointed MTT Design and Verification AB in Sweden to sell and service Pulsonix in the Scandinavian region.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to add MTT with their wealth of experience as our latest sales partner. MTT have a strong technology background and are well placed to service the Scandinavian region for us.” comments Bob Williams, Marketing Director for Westdev.



Martin Trossing, Co-Owner at MTT further added, “As a dynamic company, Westdev puts the customer at the centre of their focus and is able to provide a high quality of service. This philosophy is aligned with our own company values towards customers. We are very pleased to be working with Westdev.”