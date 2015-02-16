© dirk ercken dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 16, 2015
New CEO at IEC Electronics Corp
US-based EMS provider, IEC Electronics Corp has appointed Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum to the office of President and Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Schlarbaum served as IEC Electronic's President from October 2010 to February 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Schlarbaum served as the Company's Executive Vice President and President of Contract Manufacturing.
"I am honored to be given the opportunity to lead IEC's revitalization efforts to return this Company back to its industry leading performance. During my previous tenure at IEC, the Company's success was a result of formulating a new strategy to differentiate IEC from its peers in the contract manufacturing industry, affecting a new leadership philosophy and leveraging a high quality, dedicated workforce. IEC became a star, receiving accolades from, among others, Forbes, who named the Company among its list of top 10 Best U.S. Small Companies two consecutive years from 2011 - 2012. I am eager to lead the dedicated workforce of IEC to deliver on the Company's mission of 'Absolutely, Positively, Perfect and On-Time', said Jeff Schlarbaum.
Jeremy Nowak, recently appointed Chairman of IEC Electronics Corp., commented, "During Jeff's tenure, the Company experienced significant sales growth of over 500% simultaneously achieving some of the industry's highest profit levels. Jeff was respected by customers and employees alike. Since his departure, the Company lost its way, but with an entirely new Board of Directors and Jeff now in the CEO role, we look forward to working hard on behalf of our customers and shareholders to return the company to world-class stature."
