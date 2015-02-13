© igor stevanovic dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 13, 2015
>95% of the EMS cost to Brand Name is material content. And >95% of material cost is determined by the Brand Name in supplier selection and cost contracts.
Less than 2% of the product is direct labour cost. Less than 1% of the retail price of a smart phone after VAT is labour cost. $61 M ( see later ) = $ cents per retail phone @ upwards of $700 retail price!
Your report of 8% Pegatron cost advantage over Foxconn ( = $ 61M ) is totally insignificant. With nimble competitors, every day launch means hundreds of $ millions loss for the Brand Name. @ $600 per product, $61M represent just over 100K products. Something minimal for first launch sales.
Apple has played this game for more that 5 years consistently claiming its doing everything possible to correct abuses. Yet each successive year we read the same story of worker overtime abuse, with the same excuses. Amazement at the technology roll out does not balance well with the sweatshop reports .
What’s at the core of this enormous imbalance between Brand Name ( Apple) success and worker remuneration and conditions can only be described as the unacceptable face of global corporation.
Apples technological business success has got itself into an integrity quagmire from which its reluctant to change.
Thoughts on 'Pegatron and Foxconn: Apple’s low cost reality'
Labour cost structures need better illumination against the total cost structure of Brand Name (Apple) procuring from an EMS provider (Foxconn / Pegatron).
EDITOR'S NOTE_ This article is a guest comment from one of our readers regarding the recently published article "Pegatron and Foxconn: Apple’s low cost reality". Please feel free to leave a comment below or send an email to info[at]evertiq.com.Working hours is a two edged sword. Workers whose basic salary is insufficient for daily needs are more than willing to earn more by doing extra hours, even excessive extra hours. While Brand Names (Apple) are over anxious to have fast ramp ups at any over time.
>95% of the EMS cost to Brand Name is material content. And >95% of material cost is determined by the Brand Name in supplier selection and cost contracts.
Less than 2% of the product is direct labour cost. Less than 1% of the retail price of a smart phone after VAT is labour cost. $61 M ( see later ) = $ cents per retail phone @ upwards of $700 retail price!
Your report of 8% Pegatron cost advantage over Foxconn ( = $ 61M ) is totally insignificant. With nimble competitors, every day launch means hundreds of $ millions loss for the Brand Name. @ $600 per product, $61M represent just over 100K products. Something minimal for first launch sales.
Apple has played this game for more that 5 years consistently claiming its doing everything possible to correct abuses. Yet each successive year we read the same story of worker overtime abuse, with the same excuses. Amazement at the technology roll out does not balance well with the sweatshop reports .
What’s at the core of this enormous imbalance between Brand Name ( Apple) success and worker remuneration and conditions can only be described as the unacceptable face of global corporation.
Apples technological business success has got itself into an integrity quagmire from which its reluctant to change.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments