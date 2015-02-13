© rainer plendl dreamstime.com

PKC acquires business unit of Groclin S.A.

PKC Group has signed a contract to buy the rolling stock electrical distribution system business (Wiring & Controls business) of Groclin S.A. Group, a company listed on the Warsaw stock exchange.

The deal includes Kabel-Technik-Polska Sp. z o. o. ('KTP') operating in Poland, which at the time of the closing will own the entire Wiring & Controls business of Groclin S.A. Group. The Wiring & Controls business develops and manufactures electrical cabinets, powerpacks and electrical distribution systems for rolling stock manufacturers.



Wiring & Controls business revenue in 2014 totalled some EUR 56 million, normalised EBITDA totalled some 7%, and number of personnel at the end of 2014 totalled about 2'000.



The net debt free purchase price is EUR 50 million. The acquisition takes place via a new company, in which PKC Group has an 80% holding and Wiring & Controls business' management has a 20% holding. PKC Group and minority shareholders have agreed on a call option structure, within the framework of which PKC Group will acquire the minority shareholders' shares not before than two years from the closing of the deal.