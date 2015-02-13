© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

DIMA Group BV renamed to Nordson DIMA BV

DIMA Group BV, acquired by Nordson Corporation in 2014, has changed its legal name to Nordson DIMA BV, effective immediately. All legal agreements under the prior name remain valid.

“While we may be changing our name and our look, we are not changing the way we do business. We will continue to provide our customers with the same outstanding products and high level of customer service that they have come to expect,” says Fried Cuijten, General Manager Electronic Assembly, Nordson DIMA. “We are proud to be part of the Nordson family of businesses now, which in the electronics space includes a full suite of dispensing, surface treatment and test and inspection products. Our new brand identity reflects this relationship and helps emphasize the additional global resources, capabilities and financial strength of our parent corporation that remain at our disposal to meet our customer’s needs. As Nordson continues to invest in DIMA over the long term, we expect to provide our customers with even greater value in terms of innovation, service and enhanced global availability.”



Mr. Cuijten reiterated that all legal documents, such as contracts, service agreements and pricing agreements, with the former name DIMA Group BV will remain valid and the terms unchanged. Accompanying identity changes, including a new Nordson DIMA logo and updated sales and marketing materials, will be phased in and are expected to be completed within the next 12 months.