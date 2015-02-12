© dmitry bomshtein dreamstime.com

Silicon wafer shipments reach record levels in 2014

Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments increased 11% in 2014 when compared to 2013 area shipments according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group. However, worldwide revenues increased by just 1% in 2014 compared to 2013.

Silicon wafer area shipments in 2014 totaled 10'098 million square inches (MSI), up from the 9'067 million square inches shipped during 2013. The previous market high for silicon area shipments was 9'370 MSI in 2010. Revenues totaled USD 7.6 billion slightly up from USD 7.5 billion posted in 2013, yet 2014 silicon revenues remain 37 percent below their peak set in 2007.



"After three consecutive flat years, annual semiconductor silicon shipment levels achieved respectable growth last year to reach a market high,” said Hisashi Katahama, chairman of SEMI SMG and director, Technology of SUMCO Corporation. ”However, industry revenues did not experience the same magnitude of recovery.”