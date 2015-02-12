© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Mitsubishi develops 3D model reconstruction technology

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has developed three-dimensional (3-D) model reconstruction technology to reconstruct 3-D models of large indoor areas, using a tablet equipped with a 3-D sensor, for on-site planning of renovation work.

The company plans to commercialize a 3-D modeling tool for offices, factory interiors and elevator shafts in 2018.



The new technology extracts planes automatically from 3-D point-cloud data captured using a tablet equipped with a 3-D sensor. The technology registers a sequence of 3-D data by automatically finding and associating identical planes and points in different frames to reconstruct an accurate 3-D model of an entire area. A software processes the 3-D data in real time at a speed of four frames per second.



The 3-D models can be used, for example, to measure distances between specific locations or avoid collisions when moving an object.