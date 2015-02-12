© orcearo dreamstime.com

LPKF continues to build on LDS business in China

LPKF has received an order worth 2.5 million from a Chinese electronic manufacturer for Laser Direct Structuring

(LDS) systems.

This is the first phase of a large-scale order LPKF was expecting in the fourth quarter of 2014, but which the client postponed. "We are glad that the client decided in favor of placing the order, and expect to be awarded the second phase of the order in the coming months," says Ingo Bretthauer, CEO at LPKF.



In the LDS patent dispute in China, the Supreme People's Court has re-leased its decision to reject LPKF's appeal to review the case. This means that the LDS patent in China remains invalid. However, outside China, it continues to be valid in all significant markets. "We will continue to build on our LDS business in China, even without the patent. The higher quality and greater cost efficiency of our systems in the production process are the decisive factors here," says Ingo Bretthauer.



Ethertronics, a major American manufacturer of electronics components with manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, affirms this claim. It recently obtained the "Authorized LDS Manufacturer" seal of approval from LPKF. This seal is only awarded to clients who are able to prove that their manufacturing processes use only the LDS process patented by LPKF - even in China, a press release states.