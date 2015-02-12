© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Magna-Power in the UK

Magna-Power Electronics has opened a subsidiary - Magna-Power Electronics Limited - in the United Kingdom.

The new sales office follows significant growth of the Magna-Power Electronics brand in the United Kingdom, Ireland and the rest of Europe.



Located in Reading, the new office represents a significant commitment in the UK market for the Magna-Power Electronics brand. Bob Collins, with over 25 years of experience in the programmable power industry, is leading Magna-Power Electronics Limited as Managing Director. "I’m very excited to be joining the Magna-Power team by setting up a direct office here to support the installed and future UK customers," states Bob Collins. "With strong industry and application knowledge, we will be able to further promote the Magna-Power brand and its market leading products, while becoming a leading supplier to this important territory."



"With Magna-Power Electronics' strong reputation in its domestic United States market, the company has been focusing on building a sales and service infrastructure abroad," explains Adam Pitel, Vice President overseeing worldwide sales and marketing. "Excellent customer feedback, improved brand recognition, and strong year-over-year growth for the 2012 German sales office Magna-Power Electronics GmbH prompted Magna-Power to pursue a similar sales model for the United Kingdom."