© adam121 dreamstime.com

Leoni generates record sales in 2014

Leoni generates record sales in 2014 thanks to strong automotive and industrial business, earnings in line with projections at EUR 182.5 million

Leoni completed its 2014 financial year with record sales of EUR 4.1 billion (2013: EUR 3.9 billion), according to provisional calculations, on the dot of the company's forecast. Strong demand from the automotive industry and the industrial applications sector were the main drivers of our business in the fourth quarter as well.



From October to December 2014, furthermore, Leoni generated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 49.8 million (Q4/2013: EUR 48.8 million). Based on provisional calculations, EBIT for the year as a whole amounted to EUR 182.5 million (previous year: EUR 163.1 million); the forecast figure was more than EUR 180 million. Net income will probably come to around EUR 115.1 million (previous year: EUR 105.9 million).

Sales and earnings increases expected in 2015



A comprehensive report will be provided upon presentation of the final figures for the year at the balance sheet press conference on 17 March 2015 as well as the analyst and investor conference on 18 March 2015. Leoni will then also issue a specific forecast for the 2015 financial year.



The cable and wiring systems specialist also underpins its previously communicated outlook for 2016. Based above all on the Wiring Systems Division’s well filled order book, Leoni is still confident that it will reach the sales threshold of EUR 5 billion in 2016. By then the return on sales is to have risen to 7 percent.