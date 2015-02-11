A desktop PCB printer?

© voltera

Some of you might have realised that I have a thing for desktop equipment. Anything from a CNC mill to a 3D printer can make me feel like a kid in a candy store. And now I got that feeling once again.

Gerber files go in; FR4 boards come out

How about making your own PCBs using dispense solder paste and reflow? Oh! And still have it all fit on your desk?Well a startup called Voltera is making that possible. With it's Kickstarter campaign, the company is trying to bring the prototyping to your home, without including the usage of dangerous chemicals and the need to send your stuff to a fab house.According to Voltera, the magic happens in the middle. The printer lays down a conductive ink to create the traces and an insulating ink as a mask between layers.These boards aren't in any way meant to replace mass manufactured PCB – you can exhale now – it's just a way of prototyping on the fly, when the idea strikes you. Simply a tool to get there faster.By the way, the printer is also a solder paste dispenser and can reflow as well, seems handy.