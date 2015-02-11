© fastprint exceptionpcb

New managing director for eXception PCB Solutions

2015 has seen its first major changes at Exception PCB Solutions. Fastprint appointed a Senior Management Team to strengthen its European strategy and to develop the production site in Tewkesbury, UK.

Frederick Martin has been appointed as Managing Director for Exception PCB Solutions. Frederick will join Clive Wall and Rob Buswell in the Senior Management Team.



“Fred joins us with the task of leading our business as we continue to improve and develop, and we are delighted to have secured his services. This is a genuine landmark in the evolution of Exception’s business and the experience that Fred brings in all aspects of PCB manufacturing, leadership and management will culminate in us achieving our objective of becoming one of Europe’s most successful PCB providers” said Rob Buswell, Finance Director.