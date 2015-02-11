© saniphoto dreamstime.com

Samsung Display investing in OLED

Samsung Display is planning to invest some USD 3.6 billion in the manufacturing Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) panels as the mothership (I mean parent company of course) Samsung Electronics is looking to boost sales.

The investment would include a new production line, which would mainly focus on medium and small-sized OLED displays for products like tablets and smartphones, a Samsung Display spokesman told Reuters. The investment would be made from 2015 to 2017.