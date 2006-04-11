7.3 MEUR in loss for NOTE

The Nordic EMS provider NOTE reported results of 7.3 MEUR in loss before taxes for the full year 2005.

NOTE´s turnover 2005 rose 36 percent to reach 150 MEUR. Restructuring costs and other posts charged NOTE´s first half by 12.8 MEUR. 2004 NOTE reported earnings of 2 MEUR but for the year 2005 NOTE posted a loss of 7.3 MEUR before taxes.