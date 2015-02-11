© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Bombardier expands presence in China with a JV

Bombardier Transportation and the New United Group (NUG) have finalised their agreement to establish a new joint venture (JV) for signalling and rail control in China.

Each company will have a 50% share in the new venture, which will be known as Bombardier NUG Signalling Solutions Company Limited.



The new company will focus on rail transportation communication, signalling and integrated monitoring systems for the Chinese mass transit and light rail markets, and be committed to introducing moving-block signalling technology for metro applications. The JV will be located in Changzhou, near Shanghai in the Jiangsu province.



Jianwei Zhang, President and Chief Country Representative, Bombardier China said, "Bombardier has been actively participating in the development of China’s rail transportation providing a broad range of products, systems and services, including rail signalling equipment. This new joint venture is one of our strategies to ensure our sustainable success in this huge but fiercely competitive market.”



Peter Cedervall, President, Bombardier Transportation Rail Control Solutions added, "Bombardier has a strong relationship in the pioneering Chinese rail control market. This latest partnership reflects our successful co-operation and technical reputation. We look forward to working together with NUG to continue to contribute to the exponential growth of mass transit transportation in cities across China.”