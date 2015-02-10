© saki

Saki Corporation expands its operations in the Americas

Automated optical inspection equipment specialist, Saki Corporation, has expanded its operations in the Americas.

As part of the expansion, Saki America has signed an agreement with Lean Stream LLC to be its representative for the western US. In addition, Satoshi (John) Otake, deputy general manager, is heading up operations for Saki America, with headquarters located in San Jose, California. Quintin Armstrong has been hired as general manager, North America sales and service, based out of Florida.



"Saki has experienced exponential sales growth in Brazil, Mexico, and the United States in 2014 and in response has expanded its Saki America operations," said Otake, who has been with Saki for over 15 years. "One of the reasons for our rapid growth has been our new 3D automated optical, solder paste, and x-ray inspection systems. We are excited that Quintin has joined our team, and know that Lean Stream will be a powerful partner in supporting our 2D and 3D products that are capable of inspecting even the most complex PCB assemblies. Our expansion in the Americas enables us to provide even more service and support to our new and existing customers."