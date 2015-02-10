© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Seagate invests to increase capacity in Thailand

Hard drive manufacturer, Seagate Technology is planning to invest roughly USD 470 million in Thailand in order to expand its capacity.

The investments will span over five years and aims to expand the company's capacity at its largest facility in Thailand. Seagate will set up a new building – operational in 2016 – at its plant in Korat, north-east of Bangkok, the news agency Reuters reports.



The new building will almost double Seagate's Korat facility, expanding the plant by 49% and adding about 2'500 jobs, the report continues.