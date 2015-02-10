© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Pete Raby to leave Cobham

Pete Raby, the President of the Communications and Connectivity Sector of Cobham, has accepted the position of CEO for Morgan Advanced Materials plc and will leave the Company at the end of July 2015.

Bob Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Cobham, said: “Pete has worked tirelessly and played a key leadership role in helping to transform Cobham’s business model during his nine years with the Company; as a result, he is well prepared to take on the leadership challenge of being Morgan’s CEO. This exciting opportunity is well deserved and we are happy for Pete and his family as he takes the next step forward in his career. An announcement concerning Pete’s successor will be made in due course”.