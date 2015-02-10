© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Ultra awarded Sonobuoy Capability contract with MoD

Ultra Electronics' Sonar Systems business, based in Greenford, Middlesex, has been awarded a GBP 18 million contract to supply sonobuoys for the Royal Navy’s Merlin maritime patrol helicopter.

The contract will be executed over the next two years with options for a further two years.



The contract, between Ultra and the MoD, for sonobuoy engineering, manufacture, logistics and support, ensures the Royal Navy maintains a persistent Anti-Submarine Warfare surveillance capability against hostile submarines. It also allows Ultra to support future Merlin technology capability insertion and international collaboration.



Rakesh Sharma, Chief Executive of Ultra commented: “I am very pleased that Ultra has been awarded the Sonobuoy Capability contract. This is a significant opportunity which demonstrates Ultra's continuing ability to supply and support cutting edge, affordable and value for money solutions to the Royal Navy. We look forward to working with the DE&S team on this programme.”