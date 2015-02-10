© joingate dreamstime.com

Canon to acquire Swedish Axis

Canon has made a public offer to the shareholders of Axis to transfer all of their shares in Axis to Canon. The total value of the Offer is approximately EUR 2.49 billion.

The Board of Directors of Axis has unanimously recommend that the shareholders of Axis accept the public offer made by Canon.



The acceptance period of the Offer is expected to commence on 3 March 2015 and is expected to expire on 1 April 2015. The Offer is conditional upon, inter alia, being accepted to such an extent that Canon becomes the owner of more than 90 per cent of the shares in Axis.



Canon’s Chairman and CEO, Mr. Fujio Mitarai says, “We are delighted to welcome Axis into the Canon Group. Through market leading innovation and a unique corporate culture, Axis has spearheaded the creation of the network video surveillance industry. Canon intends to provide the necessary resources in order for Axis to reinforce its position in this rapidly evolving market.”



“Canon is an owner with a strong long term commitment and a clearly communicated ambition to leverage on Axis’s strengths by letting it operate as an independent entity within the group. I am optimistic about the possibilities to further strengthen Axis’s competitive edge by getting access to knowledge and technology developed by Canon,” says Mr. Ray Mauritsson, President and CEO of Axis.