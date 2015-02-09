© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Exception EMS optimistic for continued growth after MBO

UK-based EMS provider, Exception EMS, has concluded a management buyout (MBO) of its institutional investor by the Senior Executive team, led by CEO Mark O’Connor.

Directors Mark O’Connor, Steven Healings and Noel Murphy have taken joint ownership of the business at a time of growth for the company. Co-owner Steven Healings takes the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer, a promotion from his role previously of Supply Chain Director.



Exception EMS has seen growth of 10-15% per annum for the last 3 years. The business is on target to continue this path of growth, and will exceed its estimates for 2015 with an increasing order value of GBP 15 million in pipeline business. Key growth in 2014 has been 50% in energy and around 20% for all other sectors with growth for its OnDemand fast turnaround business at record new levels, as its semiconductor client base grows, the company states in a press release.



Mark O’Connor, Exception EMS CEO said, “We are hugely optimistic to carry on the momentum built by the company in the last year, and taking full ownership empowers us to take this business to another level. Our plans allow us the ability to scale up our continuous investment in leading edge technology, best in sector personnel across the shop floor and within our management team, so we can not only win but continue to retain existing customers.”