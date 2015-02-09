© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Park appoints Vice President and Corporate Controller

Park Electrochemical has appointed Robert J. Yaniro as a Vice President and Corporate Controller of the Company and his designation as the Company’s principal accounting officer.

In this position, Mr. Yaniro will continue to report to P. Matthew Farabaugh, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.



Mr. Yaniro was appointed Corporate Controller of Park Electrochemical Corp. in May 2013, after joining the Company in March 2013 as Financial Reporting Specialist. Prior to joining Park, he was Senior Manager of Financial Reporting and Consolidations at Standard Microsystems Corporation.