© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

SVI: 'nearly all customers have returned'

Eighteen days after the fire, SVI was able to restart production operations in its Chaengwattana (former HQ) facility with new equipment flown in from around Asia, now the company is advancing further.

That facility has been fully operational, now with a Class 7 clean room, since early December. By Christmas, SVI refurbished a large building in the Bangkadi Industrial Park, owned by SVI but previously not used for manufacturing, and equipped it fully with Fuji SMT and other equipment. After qualification, full operations commenced in that facility during the first week of January, the company informs evertiq.



As of the end of January, SVI completed a reconstruction of another building in the Bangkadi Industrial Park, also owned by SVI but not refurbished after the flood of 2011. SVI is now moving all new equipment into that facility as well. The company expect the facility to be in full operations by the end of February. With these investments SVI will have a greater total production capacity than they had before the fire.



Nearly all SVI's customers have returned and re-ramp up of production is proceeding on a 24/7 basis. SVI expects a full recovery and is poised for further expansion in Q3/Q4 of this year, the company states in an email.