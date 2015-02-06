© viktor gmyria dreamstime.com

New Kongsberg Maritime New Orleans office

Kongsberg Maritime has made a major investment in Louisiana with the purchase of approximately 5.2 acres for new construction on an 82'980 square feet office and training facility.

The company determined a need to expand its space to accommodate future growth of the service department as well as a new training facility to better serve its growing number of regional customers travelling to Houston for technical training and licensing.



"Despite a low oil price and a downturn in the offshore markets, we believe the market will bounce back as it always does. We believe in the future of the GOM offshore market, this is why we are now investing in a large Louisiana technical support center and a new training facility," stated Kongsberg Maritime Inc. President, Jon Holvik. "Our regional customer base has grown significantly and it is important to continue to offer them the world's best service facilities, close to their operation."



"It became apparent that building a new office from the ground up to facilitate Kongsberg Maritime's needs offered the most favourable long-term financial solution," stated John Roberts, JLL Executive Vice President for Project and Development Services.



Kongsberg closed on the property for an undisclosed amount in mid-December 2014. The 3-story Class A building will be built on approximately 3 acres; the remaining acreage will be reserved for future expansion. The facility will include a 3'800 sq ft training center, expansive office space to accommodate the company's staff to service vessels and offshore facilities in the region, a project department including a lab for Factory Acceptance Testing and a large lab area for internal training of Kongsberg service personnel.