Electrolux acquires dishwasher manufacturer in China

Electrolux has entered into an agreement to acquire Shanghai Veetsan Commercial Machinery, a manufacturer of professional dishwashers in China, as part of its strategy to further accelerate growth in the professional segment.

The acquisition further strengthens Electrolux business area Professional Products position in China as well as the Asia Pacific region, where the company sees potential for significant growth in the next few years.



“By acquiring Veetsan we address growing demand in the region for solutions that can guarantee qualitative and hygienic results in line with international standards. Professional dishwashing represents one of the most promising product categories as its penetration rate in China is still considerably lower than other categories, such as cooking or refrigerated storage,” says Alberto Zanata, Head of Electrolux Professional Products.



Veetsan distributes its products across China and has about 200 employees.