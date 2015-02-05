© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Texcel flexes its muscles at 2014

UK-based CEM, Texcel Technology has just about ended its fiscal year of 2014, and looking at the figures, the company is indeed growing.

For 2014, Texcel recorded a growth of 23 percent in sales and a 13 percent increase in bookings. And in order to support the growth that the company has been experiencing, Texcel has employed a range of new staff, thus increasing levels by 22 percent.



Texcel has seen three years of continues growth, how is it that the company seem to 'keep on trucking' while others have sort of stagnated? For Peter Shawyer, Commercial Director, the answer is short and to the point.



“Texcel supplies high tech manufacturing solutions with a high added value for medium batch sized production.”



A big part of the success of 2014 is that it was more thoroughly planned than 2013, and more importantly, the new customers which were gained in the year will generate the majority of the company's growth this year, Peter explains.



With a year like this in the rear-view mirror, what expectations do you have on 2015?



“15% growth for this year as a minimum, or I'll buy you a few beers!”