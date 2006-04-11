Electronics Production | April 11, 2006
Rutronik, Delta in franchising agreement
Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Delta Electronics, one of the world's leading manufacturers of electronic components for thermomanagement, have signed a European distribution agreement for fans.
From this cooperation, Delta is hoping to achieve deeper market penetration due to the significant customer potential and the technical expertise of this distributor. Rutronik sees this extension of its portfolio as a valuable addition to its product offering for thermomanagement, particularly with regard to the pan-European thermomanagement campaign it launched in autumn last year. This campaign highlights this "hot" topic with comprehensive advice and support and presents possible approaches for efficient thermomanagement in customer seminars. Delta's fan offering includes brushless DC (direct current) fans and blowers from 25x25x10mm to 175x69mm in size, with 5, 12, 24, 48 Volt d.c. voltage. The products are ideally suited for a high air flow rate and high air pressure, besides being notable for their low noise and vibration level.
The "Thermal Sensor Solution" ensures optimised performance coupled with maximum cost effectiveness. Typical applications include, for example, installation in PCs, monitors, switching power supplies as well as use as CPU coolers.
The miniaturisation of electronic applications leaves less and less space for vent holes. The result being dramatically increasing thermal requirements so as not to jeopardise the performance of the semiconductors. To this end Rutronik offers a well-rounded product and solution portfolio and, besides Delta, has a whole host of other leading manufacturers of thermomanagement components on its books, including 3M, Andus, Assman and Thermacore Europe. "In close cooperation with our manufacturers such as Delta, we aim to make our customers aware of the important and frequently neglected topic of thermomanagement in addition to providing them with comprehensive information through knowledge transfer and with valuable support in the development and realisation of solutions", explains Jörg Ciper, Divisional Manager Electromechanics at Rutronik. "It is important to take thermal management into account right from the outset in the development of an application. Neglecting this issue can lead to huge disadvantages in the competitive arena, such as increased costs and loss of time in the launch of a product."
