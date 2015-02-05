Kimball Electronics partners with Genetec Technology Berhad

© ingrid prats dreamstime.com

Kimball Electronics entered into an agreement with Genetec Technology Berhad (Genetec) to support the production of multiple newly-awarded programs for a Kimball automotive customer.

EDITOR'S NOTE_ This article has been updated. Genetec is a Kimball partner, that will provide equipment. Not a Kimball electronics customer.

"We're very excited to have the opportunity to work with Genetec to develop this new production line which will include some of the most advanced technologies for process and quality control," said Steve Korn, Vice President, North American Operations, Kimball Electronics. "We are committed to working closely with Genetec and our customer to develop a solution that will enable us to deliver the highest level of quality at a competitive cost."Genetec possesses the engineering and technical expertise in automating manufacturing processes on high-end technology industries such as the automotive market. The equipment will be installed this spring. Pre-production validation units will be produced shortly thereafter. Series production is expected to begin mid-2016. The new programs are expected to be fully ramped in 2018 and run in series production through 2023."This is a very significant win for us. Having the opportunity to develop and deploy next generation assembly technology supporting one of our strategic customers is a great investment in our future. It builds on our heritage and will play a key role in Kimball Electronics continuing to expand our capabilities and grow our revenue," said Chris Thyen, Vice President, Business Development, Kimball Electronics.