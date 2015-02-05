© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

Toshiba appoints Richard Vaughn Channel Chief

The Business Solutions Division (BSD) of Toshiba America Information Systems, has appointed of Richard Vaughn to Director of Channel Sales.

In this role, Vaughn – an 18-year Toshiba veteran – will lead BSD’s channel strategy, including the expansion of its reseller base, increasing revenue opportunities with existing business partners and providing support at the end-user level for education, healthcare and enterprise segments.



“The channel has always been immensely important to our business for nearly two decades, but for the past several years we’ve focused on a select group of resellers,” said Mark Simons, president and CEO, Toshiba America Information Systems. “With the creation of BSD and with Richard in place as Channel Chief, we are primed to expand our reseller base and deliver even more value to our channel partners and their end users.”



“Over my 18 years at Toshiba, we’ve built many strong partnerships within the channel,” said Richard Vaughn, Director of Channel Sales, Business Solutions Division, Toshiba America Information Systems. “With our increasing investment in the channel, my team has been able to focus even more on and providing customized programs for resellers in segments such as education, healthcare and enterprise and helping them create new revenue opportunities.”



In his time with Toshiba, Vaughn has held a variety of sales and management roles concentrated on working with and developing business partners. His first role was as a Major Account Manager developing corporate accounts in the Kansas and Missouri marketplace.